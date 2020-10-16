Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway gets a facelift

Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway (NH44) that was damaged due to the overflow of Appa lake near Gagan Pahad underwent a facelift and will be opened today after two days.

The highway has been greatly damaged when the lake overflowed after the heavy rains on Tuesday. The lake swept away a few vehicles and the road in the Gagan Pahad area. NH44 connects the city to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

After the incident, traffic was allowed on one-way since then and the road repair works were commenced. Traffic advisory was also issued for the people heading towards Bengaluru and coming to Hyderabad.

On Friday, Rangareddy district collector Amoy Kumar and Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar inspected the works. The collector said that traffic on the road is likely to be allowed by today night as the renovation works neared completion.

Amoy Kumar asked the vehiclists and passengers to co-operate with the police. He also said that they have expedited the works related to control the lake water entering on the road and will be completed in two-three days.