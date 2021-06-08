Hyderabad: Beware of Cyber criminals' innovative methods

Hyderabad: "Hello Sir, I'm Ayesha, are you feeling alone in your life --dating, chatting, friendship, call 9836471957 (genuine service with 100 per cent income available)."

Such messages have become common now-a-days on mobiles. Beware of such messages; don't answer; don't get trapped and lose hard earned money. Media reports indicate that cyber crimes are increasing day-by-day. People are deprived of their money in different ways.

It is amazing that despite repeated warnings by the police, banks, insurance companies and another agencies about Cyber crimes, people are falling into the trap of unscrupulous elements and becoming victims. Beware of cheats and their innovative ways.