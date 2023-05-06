Hyderabad: Bhumi puja for Hare Krishna Heritage Tower on May 8

Hyderabad: The Hare Krishna Movement (HKM) will be organising the Bhumi Puja ceremony for its upcoming grand temple project, “Hare Krishna Heritage Tower”, on May 8. This iconic monument is at a height of 400 feet (120 metres) and emerges as a major cultural landmark in Hyderabad. The project worth Rs 200 crore is likely to be completed by 2028.



Hare Krishna Heritage Tower will be constructed on a sprawling six-acre campus at Goshpada Kshetra (land sanctified by cows) in Narsingi, Hyderabad. The deities’ of Sri Radha and Krishna along with the eight gopis known as Asthasakhis, will be installed in the grand temple hall. There will be a traditional stone carved temple with a large prakara dedicated to Sri Srinivasa Govinda, inspired by the world-renowned Sri Venkateshwara Swamy shrine in Tirumala. This tower will draw architectural elements from Kakatiya, Chalukya, Dravidian and other ancient styles.

The Bhu-Sevaks of this project are Sri Krishna Goseva Mandal. The campus will have features like a library, museum, multi-vision theatre for the spiritual and cultural education of children, youth and families. Various attractions integrated with the latest technologies, such as hologram and laser projection, will create engaging and immersive experiences for visitors and present our rich culture and heritage in a captivating manner, a grand vaidika samkara hall and pilgrim guest rooms have also been built that can be utilised for large gatherings.

Addressing the media, President, HKM, said, “This project is our humble tribute to divine AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, founder of HKM worldwide. Five years ago, we constructed Telangana’s first Golden Temple at Banjara Hills, which has emerged as a prominent landmark in the city due to its successful spiritual and social initiatives. Similarly, this will also become a popular tourist destination in the State and attract visitors from all over India and the world. This magnificent cultural heritage infrastructure will contribute significantly towards the vision of Bangaru Telangana (Golden Telangana) to provide people with holistic well being and a high quality of life, he added.