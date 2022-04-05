Hyderabad: BJP believes in lying to come to power

Hyderabad: State Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Monday charged that the BJP is the only party in the country that believes in lying as a way to come to power.

Participating in a protest programme in Moosapet mandal here to mount pressure on the Centre to procure paddy, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his stint as Gujarat CM had organised a farmers' conclave in 2013."Being CM he charged the then UPA government , led by PM Manmohan Singh, for not purchasing crop yields of farmers across the country. He assured that BJP would procure all varieties of crop yields when it comes to power at the Centre.

However, now the BJP government at the Centre is leaving farmers in the lurch denying to procure paddy from Telangana. "It exposes how the BJP has systematically planned to lie to people to come to power."

Reddy said the State ministers and MPs had shown the 2013 statements of Modi to Union Minister Piyush Goel. "But he remained mum, with no words to respond", he added. The minister alleged that lack of foresight by the Centre subjected farmers to several hardships. Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been providing Rs 10,000 under the Rythu Bandhu to about 1.5 crore acres in Telangana. Besides, 24-hour free power to the agri sector and pensions. "The BJP-led Centre shows jealousy and hatred to Telangana as it is implementing schemes which the Centre could not do."

He stated that China has attracted the world with its production capacity; Russia plays a key role with its oil production and supply in the world. However, the Centre is not able to develop the capacity of the farm sector. "The BJP government has been privatising national highways, shipping and other sectors." He advised the BJP that, if it does not know how to run the government, "Piyush Goels and Modis should step aside and hand over governance to Adanis and Ambanis," he remarked.

Reddy reiterated that his party vowed to tour across the country to expose the BJP's real face. "The party is organising protest programmes". He called upon State farmers to hoist black flags atop their homes to express their resentment towards the Center. He said the State farmers are to play a key role in ushering a change to the country.

Taking a dig at State BJP leaders, he said they have promised to ensure the Centre procures paddy from the State. "Now they are not seen anywhere". The minister said "the State government is asking the Centre to procure paddy; but the Centre has tried to escape from its responsibility citing different varieties of rice, like raw and boiled.