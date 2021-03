Hyderabad: BJP Minority Morcha campaigns in Old City

Darushifa: Telangana State BJP Minority Morcha on Sunday held a campaign meet in Darushifa on Sunday ahead of MLC elections.

The Minority Morcha campaign for N Ramchander Rao, who has been fielded for the Graduate MLC polls scheduled on March 14. Senior leaders of BJP Minority Morcha, Mir Firasath Ali Baqri released a poster seeking votes for N Ramachander Rao.

Minority Morchacalled upon graduates voters to vote for BJP candidate Ramchander Rao for biennial election for the Graduate MLC elections in Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituencies and G Premender Reddy of BJP candidate from Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda constituency.

Mohd Vaseemuddin, Shakeel Mirza, Syed Sayeed Alam , Syed Imran Ali and other party workers participated in the campaign.