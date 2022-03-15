Hyderabad: BJP MLAs hope Speaker upholds cause of justice & parl democracy

Hyderabad: The three suspended BJP MLAs T Raja Singh, M Raghunandan Rao and E Rajender said on Monday evening that they would go to the State Assembly and appear before Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy following an order of the division bench of the State High Court.

Addressing the media, Raghunandan Rao said the court in its directions said that the MLAs should be given an opportunity to present their views before the Speaker. In turn, he should take appropriate decisions regarding revocation of suspension and allow them to participate in the reminder of the Assembly session.

Expressing hope that the Speaker will rise to the occasion as is expected of him being a high Constitutional functionary and guardian of the House, above partisan politics and do all that is necessary to uphold the cause of justices and parliamentary democracy, Rajender said people would take away power from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who is using it indiscriminately.

Raja Singh said, "We will go to the Assembly as per the directions of the HC. Will see what happens." He said the three MLAs were suspended as the CM feared the presence of Rajender in the Assembly."

In the morning Raghunandan Rao had sent a petition to the Chief Justice of India, State HC Chief Justice seeking action against those responsible for protecting Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar by not allowing a pending writ petition against him to come up for hearing. He said the State HC had disposed of a doctor's plea seeking to allow her to work in Telangana instead of A P allocated to her as her family stays in Hyderabad. Her petition has been disposed of within two years. But in case of Somesh Kumar it has remined pending since 2017, he added.

Similar writs of 10 IAS, IPS officials allocated to AP but working in Telangana have been pending, he added. Rao said these officials of the Centre can't choose to their place of work according to their whims and fancies.