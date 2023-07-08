Hyderabad: BJP OBC Morcha welcomes Gujarat HC verdict

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha MP and BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman on Friday welcomed the verdict of the Gujarat State High Court confirming a Surat trial court verdict of handing two years of jail term to former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing the media here on Friday, he termed it as a victory for OBC communities and no one is above the law. He said Rahul Gandhi's remarks against calling all those with Modi's surname thieves expose his political immaturity. In politics, one can criticise the policies and work of others. But, the Congress leaders time and again insulting the humble background of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his selling tea have been brought into the discussion to demean him. For the first time after 70 years of Independence, a person from the most backward segment of society has become the PM twice, and people are supporting bringing Modi into power for the third time. Besides, leaders across the world are praising him and the country's image has increased in the community of nations.

Dr Laxman took strong exception on Chie Minister K Chandrashekar Rao skipping to attend the development programme whenever PM Modi came to the state since the time of unveiling the statue of unity. The BRS chief's contempt and hatred towards Modi should not reflect in his responsibility towards the protection of the interests of Telangana, he added.

However, "It is only in Telangana that the BRS chief is observing a different kind of politics than the state interests," he pointed out. On the other, the PM without discriminating against Telangana has been making it part of the development of the state without discriminating against the state based on political interests.