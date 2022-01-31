Hyderabad: BJP plans 'million march' on jobs

Hyderabad: The Budget session of the Telangana Assembly is likely to generate a lot of heat as the BJP proposes to hold a 'million march' during the session.

According to state BJP president Bandi Sanjay, the march would mark the beginning of a formidable people's movement against the TRS-led government for letting down the unemployed youth with false promises. Launching the "Koti Santhakala Sekarana" (One crore signatures) programme here on Sunday, Sanjay said, the programme will highlight the desperate plight of the unemployed in the State. "The unemployed youth had aspired that they would get jobs if a separate state was created. Many sacrificed their lives during the agitation.

But their aspirations were not fulfilled by the TRS government, he said.



He said KCR had announced filling 1.07 lakh vacant posts on the floor of the Assembly in 2014. However, not a single Group-1 notification was issued during the past seven- and-a half years and no job notification was issued for the past three years. This resulted in suicides by many youths.

No DSC was held, no lecturer and university professor posts were filled despite the Biswal Committee Report categorically stating that there were 1.92 lakh vacant jobs in the government departments, Sanjay said.

The state president said KCR talks about job notifications only during elections and those who believed and spent lakhs of rupees on coaching to appear in competitive examinations have been ending their lives. He said whoever questions was attacked using police. Hence it was time for building people's movement.

Refuting the TRS criticism on the Centre not filling vacancies, he said out of 38.20 lakh sanctioned posts in 2018 there are only seven lakh jobs vacant at present in the central government. Besides, the UPSC, RRB, BSRB, SSC and CDE have been releasing job notifications as per the job calendar every year. But no such exercise was taken up here, he said.