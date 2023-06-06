Hyderabad: Blinding headlights of vehicles keep city motorists on the edge

Hyderabad: The replacement of original vehicle headlights with high-power LED headlamps has become a prevailing trend in Hyderabad. However, this practice of installing aftermarket headlamps and using high beams on city roads not only obstructs the view of oncoming motorists but also poses a significant risk. Many drivers also opt to install additional lights, predominantly LEDs, in their vehicles, further distracting others on the road.



Numerous road users and experts have expressed concern over the increasing number of vehicles with high-beam headlights and aftermarket lamps, as they contribute to accidents. Surprisingly, the traffic police and transport department have not taken significant measures to raise awareness or crack down on such violators.

Experts emphasise that high-beam headlights should only be used on highways or areas with minimal traffic, where no vehicles are within a 200-metre range. In densely populated city areas where there is ample illumination from streetlights, using high beams becomes unnecessary and potentially hazardous.

Harsha, a member of the Road Squad team dedicated to promoting road safety across the country, commented on the unsuitability of white LEDs, particularly in Indian road conditions, temperatures, and vehicle density. He stated that high beams, especially LED systems combined with daytime running lamps, may cause more accidents by blinding other drivers.

The installation of aftermarket lamps by citizens not only cause inconvenience to pedestrians and other motorists but also immediately impairs vision and causes blurriness. Harsha further noted that even many GHMC vehicles have aftermarket LEDs fitted as headlights on their tippers.

Another issue raised is the lack of awareness among drivers regarding the distinction between high beams and low beams, as well as the proper setup of headlights in their vehicles, particularly cars.

Social media platforms have also witnessed discussions on this matter, with users urging the Hyderabad Traffic Police to take strict action against such behavior. They highlighted the widespread fitting of white LED lights onto vehicles, exacerbating the problem of high-beam hindrance for oncoming drivers.

The Hyderabad City Security Council tweeted a reminder about the dangers of using high beams on city roads and urged everyone to prioritise safety by utilising low beam lights within city limits. Additionally, a user pointed out that high beams can cause damage to the retina and temporary blindness.

While social activist Asif Hussain emphasised that no one is forcing manufacturing companies to incorporate these lights, he raised concerns about their impact on eyesight and the preference for maintaining the originality of vehicles.

Fazl-ul-Rahman, who recently experienced an accident, shared his harrowing experience of being blinded by the intense light of an oncoming vehicle, which forced him off the road. He highlighted the significant disturbance caused by high beams, especially on narrow roads.

According to the police, the detrimental effects of high beam lights are not limited to motorists but also pose a threat to pedestrians and cyclists.

The blinding effect of high beams not only contributes to accidents but can also result in fines under Section 360(3) r/w 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act, which prohibits unnecessary use of high beams.