Hyderabad: Boats still out in Al Jubail Colony

Hyderabad: The residents of Al Jubail Colony are still trapped under four feet of water. Rescue operations by the DRF teams have been going on. Mohammed Nadeem of Al Jubail Colony, one of the lucky ones to have been shifted to a safer location said, "Five of my family was shifted to a GHMC shelter camp. There are at least 200 people in the camp. People of nearby colonies are providing us food in camps and in affected areas." Heavy water-logging is seen in Chandrayangutta, Bandlaguda areas too.

Chandrayanagutta, Hashamabad, Al Jubail Colony, Al Amoodi Lane, Ghazi-e-Millat, Falaknuma Station road are still under a sheet of water up to 4 feet. According to the nearby residents, there are more people who are trapped in water and asking for help. "We can observe that most of the people are on their terrace," said Moin resident of Chandrayanagutta.



People whose houses are in the ground floor have been worst affected. Groceries, electronic items and vehicles including cars are damaged. Who is responsible for the loss we face, the government have rescued us and shifted but what about our loss," asks Mohammed Faheem, a resident.

Tension prevailed at Hafeez Baba Nagar area after local public staged a protest demanding the diversion of water flow from Gurram Cheruvu lake in Balapur. Hundreds of public gathered on main road at Baba Nagar and stopped the way and demanded the authorities to immediately take up steps and ensure that the water from Balapur lake be diverted immediately from area.

The agitating public raised slogans and said that the water which is coming from the lake is inundating their residential area, they also expressed their apprehension that Baba Nagar might be flooded with the water.