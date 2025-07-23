Hyderabad Braces for More Rain as Weather Alerts Issued in North Telangana

The northern part of Telangana is again under the sway of a massive monsoon storm as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed some districts under orange and Hyderabad rain alert. A torrential downpour swept across the region from Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, causing flooding in areas with low levels and triggering warnings to residents to stay in their homes and be cautious.

Red alert Hyderabad rain which is the highest degree of Musuru rains Hyderabad alert, was issued to districts that include Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial. The areas have seen continuous, intense rain and with Venkatapuram in Mulugu having recorded more than 203 millimeters to date.

Districts in the vicinity like Warangal, Hanamkonda, Karimnagar, Jagitial, and Bhadradri Kothagudem remain on an orange alert, and Telangana rainfall warning is expected to increase through the night, and continue through Wednesday morning.

Telangana weather update: Wet Days Ahead

Although the city was spared the most severe of the showers on Tuesday, Hyderabad is not out of the woods just yet. IMD forecasts for Hyderabad show heavy rains in North Telangana, with intense periods of rain in the majority of the city for the coming two hours then a steady drizzle from 2 am and into the early hours of the morning.

Based on the forecast for 7 days, Hyderabad will remain cloudy throughout the week with temperatures ranging from 30-32 degrees Celsius. While Wednesday is a "Heavy rainfall" orange alert Telangana, following days are likely to see only light rain and overcast skies that will provide some relief.

Emergency services and IMD alert Hyderabad relief teams as well as they are waiting for the GHMC to ramp up dewatering and pumping efforts in areas of high risk of flooding. Citizens are advised to stay clear of unnecessary travel, particularly between 2 until 7 AM, and to move from homes in low-lying areas if levels start to rise.