Hyderabad: BRS acknowledged its mistake, says Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad : Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu claimed that following the release of ‘White Paper’ and discussion on it the BRS has realised that it was of no use ‘squandering public money’ and agreed with what was published in it. He clarified that the presentation of White Paper was not to offend anyone.

Speaking at the media point, the Minister while emphasising that the government’s intention was to bring to the notice of the public the facts and ensure the promises made in the manifesto to the people are delivered. “We have placed in public domain the governance of the BRS by releasing the White Paper. The BRS has acknowledged its misdeeds and squandering with public exchequer in their decadal rule,” he claimed.

Sridhar Babu said that the previous government has burdened each individual with more than Rs seven lakh. “BRS MLAs kept blank faces, unable to answer the questions raised by us. They failed to explain about the education policy adopted by their government in the past 10 years. They could not even answer about their failed promises of distribution of three acres of land to SC and ST,” he alleged.

On the allegation of wrong figures in the White Papers, the Minister said, “It is not appropriate to say that the information furnished in the White Paper is false as the dates were not given against which this money was spent. However, the details presented in the document are factually correct and they aren’t grossly misrepresented as claimed by some of the members and they were duly shared with the sitting legislators once the permission is obtained from the Speaker.”