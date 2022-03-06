Hyderabad: Budget session to kick off tomorrow

Hyderabad: Stage is all set for the budget session of the State Assembly to begin from Monday. For the first time in the new State, it will be a straight business- like session as there will be no customary address to both the Houses by the Governor.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao will present the budget which is likely to give top priority to allocation for schemes such as Rythu Bandhu and health sector. The State cabinet will meet on Sunday to approve the budget which is likely to be around Rs 2.5 lakh crore.



Meanwhile, Speaker P Srinivas Reddy held a preparatory meeting along with Protem Council Chairman Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri and directed the police and other officials to make necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of the session. In view of the recent alleged conspiracy to kill a minister, the police made foolproof security arrangements. Barricading works have been completed.

The Speaker directed the health department officials to provide Covid testing centre on the Assembly premises. He observed that though the severity of Covid had decreased, the authorities should take all the precautions. All should wear masks and those having symptoms should get themselves tested.

The Speaker called upon the MLAs to participate in the discussions, maintaining the decency and decorum of the Legislature.



