Hyderabad bursts into colourful celebrations

Hyderabad: Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated with great enthusiasm across Telangana on Friday, as people smeared 'gulal' on each other's faces and shared sweets with friends and relatives. Children and youth rejoiced in the festivities, participating in Holi celebrations organised at apartments and residential complexes in Hyderabad and other towns across the state.

The North Indian communities in the city marked the occasion with the traditional 'Holika Dahan' on Thursday night. Adding to the vibrant celebrations, natives of Rajasthan performed 'Gair,' a traditional folk dance, as part of the festivities. Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, participated in the Holi celebrations in Karimnagar. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, and Union Minister and State BJP President G. Kishan Reddy extended their greetings to the people on the joyous occasion.

"Holi, a kaleidoscope of hues and exuberance, serves as a sacred bond that strengthens unity among all," said Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his hope that Holi would bring happiness and prosperity to every family in the state. Kishan Reddy also wished for good health and joy for every Indian through the festival. In several parts of Hyderabad, including Secunderabad, Kukatpally, Nampally, Begum Bazaar, and M.J. Market, the celebrations began in the early hours of the morning. Families and friends gathered to apply 'gulal' and exchange Holi wishes. Multiple Holi parties were organized across the city at locations such as Banjara Hills, Kukatpally, and Necklace Road, where large crowds of youngsters were seen dancing to upbeat music and enjoying the festive spirit.

Umesh Mishra, a resident from Bihar, shared his excitement: "For the past several years, our community has been celebrating Holi here with immense enthusiasm. We continue our tradition of using organic colours made from flowers and vegetables. This year was no different. In the evening, we also organized a 'Hasya Kavi Sammelan' (humorous poetry gathering)."

Subroto Roy, a member of the Bengali community, highlighted another significance of the day: "As it also marks the birth anniversary of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, we offered prayers at the Radha Krishna temple in Jeedimetla and played Holi. The celebrations will conclude with a cultural event."

Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Kukatpally, shared his experience with Hans India: "We observed 'Holika Dahan' and celebrated Holi with joy. Later, we organized a cultural event and distributed sweets among the community."

Holi in Hyderabad was truly a vibrant spectacle, uniting communities in a celebration of joy, colour, and togetherness.