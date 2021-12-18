Hyderabad: Buzz returns to city railway stations

Hyderabad: It seems the usual hustle and bustle at Secunderabad railway station and other stations in the city is returning back slowly on the track, as just a week is left for Christmas, people were seen rushing towards the station. Compared to last year December, there is a 60 per cent rise in passenger footfall in the railway stations in South Central Railway (SCR) limits now, according to SCR officials.

A senior SCR official, on the condition of anonymity, said, "Compared to last year, it seems that slowly festive spirit is returning back, as due to Covid pandemic last year there was a travel restriction. But the Sabarimala rush has yet not picked up. Though SCR is running special trains from December 16 the seats are still vacant. Earlier by this time all seats would have been booked. The main reason for not picking up is the devotees are unable to get Sabarimala darshan tickets, as it is very limited. We hope by next week the rush may pick up."

Anticipating the rush every festive season and based on the report by Passengers Profile Management cell, special trains are being introduced, as few special trains have been introduced and the majority of the people travelling to north-eastern States and southern States, from Hyderabad are going towards, Bihar, Jharkhand, Howrah, Rajasthan, Assam and also Kerala. During this month compared to last year, as daily in average around 485 trains are running that include 280 trains are originating and terminating daily and unreserved section is 126 and MMTS is 79. All Covid safety measures are taken care, no mask no entry rule has been strictly implemented and computerised checking is being done daily at the station premises, added the official.