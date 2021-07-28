Hyderabad By Night: Unfazed by reports of new cases, Covidiots on the prowl on city streets

Hyderabad: When everything returns to normalcy, the Hyderabadis seem to be unaware of the spread of the virus, as they continue with their unconcerned attitude and are back to their nightlife. People are seen frequenting hotels, restaurants, eateries, and pan shops especially in Old city areas where they are operational till mid-night.

According to the reports, Covid cases are increasing in the State, and it could be a new variant or a third wave. It has been more than a month since the State government lifted the lockdown restrictions. The people who have been following the Covid norms now seem to be flouting. A large number of Hyderabadis have skipped wearing masks and even no physical distance is maintained.

Though there is alarming situation in nearby States over the new variant and a third wave, the people in the city remain unconcerned of the same and it has been observed that people especially the youngsters are brazenly sitting on chabutras and were seen hanging out in the Irani hotels, restaurants and near pan shops till mid-night.

"The restriction of running business establishments including eateries is up to 12 am. This saw that several restaurants, eateries and pan shops operating overnight," said Mohammed Amjed, a resident of Tolichowki.

The police patrolling start from 11:45 pm and ask them to down their shutters, but soon after the patrolling cars leave, they again start their activities and were seen flouting restrictions and as well as Covid norms by staying open till 2 am."

In several areas in Old City including Shalibanda,Moghalpura, Talabkatta, Chandrayangutta, Bahadurpura, Yakutpura, Hussaini Alam and other areas like Nampally, Mallepally, Karwan, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki,etc. the citizens were seldom found strictly following the safety guidelines.

As people loitered on the streets at night, many shops including the pan shops were opened to sell wares like mouth freshener, tobacco products like pan,cigarettes, gutkhas, tea, and coffee vending.

K Venkatesh, a sexagenarian said, "The young generation must know the gravity of the situation as the mutation of the virus is also spreading fast which can be harmful to all and especially the elderly at home.

They need to stop their loitering and avoid gathering at hotels, pan shops during late-night'', he added. According to the Health authorities, it is all in the hands of the people. A third wave can be prevented or restricted if people strictly follow the health protocols.

People said that on one hand, the government had imposed restriction on the number of guests in marriages and funerals but was doing nothing to control the number of people in restaurants and public places.

Many people are seen without masks but still no action is taken against them. They also alleged that neither the Health department nor the civic bodies had taken up any campaign on the need to use masks and follow social distancing.