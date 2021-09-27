Hyderabad: Call for robust education & skill development eco-system

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Telangana, in collaboration with Hyderabad Sahodaya Schools Complex & Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) has organised 'School Excellence Conclave' with the theme 'The future of Schooling in a post-COVID World' on virtual platform.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor, in her inaugural address said that the Covid pandemic is one of worst crisis that humani

"We all have witnessed a big digital divide that is prevalent in society. Uniforms and mid-day meals have increased the enrolments in schools and brought more equality. Twenty-five per cent of India's population being in the age of attending school and college, the benefit of the country's demographic dividend can be realised only through a robust education and skill development eco-system.

Technology is an effective tool to inculcate innovation and research at school level. Research need to start in schools, while also focusing on developing human-centric skills. Dr Joseph Emmanuel, Director- Academics, CBSE, said that every teacher needs to connect with each learner and parents.

CBSE is bringing competency-based learning framework where students could find the concepts in real life scenarios and develop high order thinking skills. Analysing learning gaps and developing strategies to fill in those gaps is very important. CBSE is focusing on each child gains age appropriate learning.

Due to NEP and Covid, it is bringing huge transformation in learning process and assessments and would be happy to collaborate and work closely with State boards in Education. Sameer Goel, Chairman, CII Telangana, said many of CII member companies are working closely with schools in improving the infrastructure and quality of education, as part of CSR.

As schools are reopening, about 15,000 N95 masks are being donated to school children in Mahbubabad district as advised by the Commissioner- Education by TCS & CII Foundation. CII, in collaboration with TCS and CYIENT, has trained about 1,500 government teachers in digital skills recently.

The potential of technology is vital in the context of public education in order to enhance quality and access. Enabling a teacher to integrate technology within the classroom i.e. into the everyday teaching process is crucial. Such training needs to be taken up on a massive scale in the State.