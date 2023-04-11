Hyderabad: Cancellation of flights leaves flyers in the lurch

Hyderabad: Several passengers were left stranded at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Monday after Alliance Air cancelled four of its flights.

The flights to Tirupati, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, and Mysuru were cancelled, leaving passengers stranded as they had not been informed about the cancellations in advance.

Airline officials attributed the cancellations to operational reasons and promised to refund the passengers. In addition to the Hyderabad flights, Alliance Air also cancelled flights from Chennai, Bengaluru, Tirupati, and Mysuru.