Live
- Healthy ageing & empty nest syndrome
- Why is Jagan so worried & frustrated?
- MP Manne Srinivas Reddy extols Telangana state achievements on health day
- Wanted: Vidya Volunteers in govt schools across Telangana
- Hyderabad: Grievances at ward level offices should be solved promptly says Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi
- Hyderabad: Airport Metro project pre-bid meeting held
- Hyderabad: Cancellation of MMTS trains
- Hyderabad: Two day workshop on application of genetic methods begins
- Militants gun down 11 in Manipur
- Hyderabad: Illegal pollution testing centres in city thrive under RTA’s nose
Hyderabad: Cancellation of MMTS trains
Highlights
Hyderabad: Few MMTS trains have been temporarily cancelled till June 17 due to maintenance works at Secunderabad and Sanathnagar stations. ...
Hyderabad: Few MMTS trains have been temporarily cancelled till June 17 due to maintenance works at Secunderabad and Sanathnagar stations.
Lingampally-Hyderabad (no-47129), Hyderabad-Lingampally (no-47105), Falaknuma-Lingampally (no-47105), Lingampalli-Umdanagar(no-47189), Ramachandrapuram-Falaknuma (no-47177) and Falaknuma-Ramachandrapuram (no-47156) have been cancelled.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS