Hyderabad: Cancellation of MMTS trains

Hyderabad: Few MMTS trains have been temporarily cancelled till June 17 due to maintenance works at Secunderabad and Sanathnagar stations.

Lingampally-Hyderabad (no-47129), Hyderabad-Lingampally (no-47105), Falaknuma-Lingampally (no-47105), Lingampalli-Umdanagar(no-47189), Ramachandrapuram-Falaknuma (no-47177) and Falaknuma-Ramachandrapuram (no-47156) have been cancelled.

