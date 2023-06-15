Hyderabad: Cancellation of MMTS trains

Hyderabad: Few MMTS trains have been temporarily cancelled till June 17 due to maintenance works at Secunderabad and Sanathnagar stations.

Lingampally-Hyderabad (no-47129), Hyderabad-Lingampally (no-47105), Falaknuma-Lingampally (no-47105), Lingampalli-Umdanagar(no-47189), Ramachandrapuram-Falaknuma (no-47177) and Falaknuma-Ramachandrapuram (no-47156) have been cancelled.