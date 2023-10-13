Hyderabad: Cash seizures take a toll on shopping

Hyderabad : With the upcoming festivals and ongoing marriage season, people are rushing to buy gold, electronics and other essentials. They are panicking over the cash seizure by the police officials with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) that came into force following the Assembly election in the State.

October month marks the commencement of auspicious dates for weddings amongst Hindus whereas for the Muslim community Rabi-ul-Awwal (Islamic month) heralds. Several weddings are taking place in all communities in the city. The seizure of the money by the police has been creating fear among common people, as most of the families take cash for shopping from their savings, which do not have a related document. However, as per guidelines the cash limit has been set for Rs 50,000.

According to the observers, police officials are checking vehicles, if one is found with cash and fails to provide a valid reason, the cash is seized. In some instances, it was handed over to election authorities, or the Income-Tax department for further action.

“The commoners who have nothing to do with the election code are suffering and are in fear of carrying cash for shopping. In our Indian families, we save the money for marriage or to purchase gold or other ornaments. During the vehicle check what papers or reasons should be produced to the officials?” asked J Rishi, a resident of Mallepally.

For the last few days, there was a decline in gold rate and people were also seen rushing to purchase gold. However, many of them faced trouble by the restrictions placed.

“The shaadi season is drawing near and some of us are either getting married or attending a wedding. The marriage was fixed in the first week of November, shopping in this restriction was troublesome for us and purchasing jewelry was kept on hold for a few days,” said Abdul Sarwar, a resident of Old City.

Moreover, the people also said that with upcoming festivals, there are many exciting offers on electronics, furniture, gold, clothes and vehicles. With this restriction, most of them had to forgo their plans. “We don’t know what documents to carry or how to prove the cash belongs to us,” said Naresh Reddy, a resident of Kukatpally. The traders, small business and other such professions where most dealing is done through cash are also facing trouble.

Since the MCC came into force from October 9 for the Assembly elections on November 30 in Telangana, Hyderabad city police seized Rs 5.1 crore in cash, over seven kg gold worth Rs 4.2 crore and 110 litres of liquor.