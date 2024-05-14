No time to celebrate, says ex-K'taka CM Kumaraswamy on HD Revanna’s release

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister and JD(S) state chief H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday that this was not the time for him and the party to celebrate.

He said this while reacting to the court's granting bail to H.D. Revanna, an accused in the alleged sex video scandal case.

“I am not happy with the turn of events, this is not the time to celebrate,” he stated.

Speaking with reporters here, Kumaraswamy said it was not the appropriate time for the party workers to celebrate as well. “Don't expect me to celebrate the release. This is an abominable incident," Kumaraswamy stated.

H.D. Revanna was jailed in connection with the kidnapping case of a victim of a sex video scandal involving his son JD(S) MP and Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna. The court granted H.D. Revanna conditional bail on Monday and would be released on Tuesday.

Kumaraswamy further stated that the incident of the arrest of H.D. Revanna was a shameful episode for the entire state.

Targeting DyCM D.K. Shivakumar, he stated, “There is a big shark in our state and people of the state know about it.”

"The FIR on pen drive release and distribution was lodged on April 22, no one has been arrested yet. One can see in which direction the probe is progressing. The accused in this case, Naveen Gowda, had stated that he had given the pen drive to his party leaders," Kumaraswamy stated.

“I won’t say anything now. I have all the records. Many are conveying that I have planned this to finish off the H.D. Revanna family. I am on the right side and justice. This incident should not recur. The investigation has to be conducted without any considerations. I will fight for the victims. The pen drive scandal involves big players and is being played from the highest level. There is time, and I won't hurry now,” Kumaraswamy said.