Hyderabad: CBSE schools cock a snook at rules, begin academic classes

Hyderabad: Despite CBSE issuing a notice recently stating that the new academic session will commence from April 1, many affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools in the city have started the new academic session in the second week of March itself which is against the norms of the CBSE, alleged parents.



According to some affiliated with CBSE schools, they have restricted classes to value education and personality development and few are others who have started proper academic sessions.

CBSE has issued a notice stating that schools are advised to start the new academic year on April 1. The notice was issued on March 17 as many schools have started the new academic year, even the primary section has begun.This is the only tactic of the schools to collect the fees, pointed out parents.

"When there is a clear instruction from the CBSE board to not begin the new academic session before April then what is the logic of opening the classes before April 1? Schools should give ample space to students to allow them to be involved in other activities than academics.

My son is studying class 2, he hardly got one week holiday, for past two weeks his new academic year started and this is only for collecting fees," said R Sravanthi, mother of a class second student.

"Many of the CBSE and ICSE affiliated schools have started their academic session quite early in the year. In an attempt to complete the syllabus the management is without giving sufficient breaks to students and soon after completion of their final exams, schools began the new academic year.

This can pose risks for students who may struggle to keep up with the pace of learning, leading to anxiety and burnout.

We, members of Hyderabad schools parent associations, have many times given representations to concerned officials to take action but no effective measure have been taken", said Venkata Sainath, joint secretary, Hyderabad Schools Parents Association.

"Schools are claiming that they are only taking value education classes but the ground reality is that they have started regular classes without textbooks.When there is the order from Central Board not to start the new academic year before April then what is the need of conducting classes," said Murali, another parent.