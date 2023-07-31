Hyderabad: Central team arriving today to assess rain-damage

Hyderabad: A high-level central team to visit Telangana on Monday, to assess the damage caused by recent incessant rains that lashed the State in the last couple of days. The central team visit comes following a direction from the Union Home Miniter, Amit Shah on Sunday. The team comprises officials from the ministries of agriculture, finance, jalashakti, energy, road transport, and national highways, and the national remote sensing centre from the Department of Space to visit the State. Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy said that the team headed by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Advisor Kunal Satyarthi will tour the rain-affected areas in the state on Monday to assess the damage and will also take stock of the details of damage from the State government officials to submit its report to the centre, he added.