Live
- BRS, a B-team of BJP, says KA Paul
- POWERGRID organises chess tourney
- Vishwak’s next titled ‘Gangs of Godavari;’ glimpse looks raw and rustic
- 73-year-old woman suffocated to death by volunteer in Visakhapatnam
- Yamuna River: Search Continues For Missing Boys Feared Drowned In Alipur
- Heavy rains to lash Telangana on August 1, light rains today
- FIR Registered Against ITLF Spokesperson Ginza Vualzong For Promoting Enmity In Manipur
- Chiranjeevi hails ‘Baby’ movie and it’s team; says film is an educative film
- Sree Vishnu’s next film title impresses youth; film is a prequel to super hit ‘Raja Raja Chora’
- Sushanth opens up on working with other heroes
Just In
KCR to chair Cabinet meeting today
BRS, a B-team of BJP, says KA Paul
POWERGRID organises chess tourney
Vishwak’s next titled ‘Gangs of Godavari;’ glimpse looks raw and rustic
73-year-old woman suffocated to death by volunteer in Visakhapatnam
Yamuna River: Search Continues For Missing Boys Feared Drowned In Alipur
Hyderabad: Central team arriving today to assess rain-damage
A high-level central team to visit Telangana on Monday, to assess the damage caused by recent incessant rains that lashed the State in the last couple of days.
Hyderabad: A high-level central team to visit Telangana on Monday, to assess the damage caused by recent incessant rains that lashed the State in the last couple of days. The central team visit comes following a direction from the Union Home Miniter, Amit Shah on Sunday. The team comprises officials from the ministries of agriculture, finance, jalashakti, energy, road transport, and national highways, and the national remote sensing centre from the Department of Space to visit the State. Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy said that the team headed by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Advisor Kunal Satyarthi will tour the rain-affected areas in the state on Monday to assess the damage and will also take stock of the details of damage from the State government officials to submit its report to the centre, he added.