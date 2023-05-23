Hyderabad: Centre For Biodiversity & Conservation Studies inaugurated at OU

Hyderabad: 'Biodiversity Conservation is not only the responsibility of the government but every citizen should also shoulder it', stated Prof D Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor, Osmania University whicle speaking during the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Centre for Biodiversity and Conservation Studies at Osmania University. According to officials of OU, the centre was established as a Centre of Excellence under the MoE-RUSA 2.0 project in 2019 and is currently located in the Central Facilities for Research and Development building. The new building is a single floor 5158 square feet facility with ample provision for housing state-of-art labs for biodiversity, climate change and conservation research.

The focus of the Centre for Biodiversity and Conservation Studies is to document and map the rich biodiversity of Telangana, bridge the Darwinian, Linnaean and Wallacean shortfalls, and to conduct research on conservation-related issues in the state in particular and nation in general.

"Its mission is to enhance the use of rigorous scientific data to create a database on the existing biodiversity of Telangana, and to train manpower to further this cause through workshops and other activities. The activities of the Centre will help in developing professional, institutional, and community capacity and further the University’s efforts to heighten public understanding and stewardship of biodiversity, stated Prof C Srinivasulu, Director of the Centre.