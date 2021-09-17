Hyderabad: Centre pumped more funds into State; Sanjay nails KCR's lies

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of lying and misleading people of the State on getting the Central funds, adding the Centre gave funds liberally to develop Telangana.

Addressing a press conference at Banjara Thanda of Yellareddy Assembly constituency in Kamareddy district, he said the Modi government gave over Rs 2.52 lakh crore to Telangana government in the last seven years.Sanjay was on his way to Kamareddy from Medak district on his 20th day of 'Praja Sangram Yatra'. The Centre also released over Rs 1.4 lakh crore as the State's tax share, he said.

Sanjay alleged that while the wealth of the CM and his family members was flourishing, the State's financial condition was deteriorating every year. The CM pushed State into a debt-trap. It was the richest at the time of formation of the new State. Its financial position is such that the government was unable to pay salaries to its employees, he alleged adding KCR had imposed a burden of Rs 1 lakh on each person in the State.

Giving details of the Central funds given to the State, Sanjay said the Modi government gave over Rs 2.52 lakh crore for the State's development in the last seven years. Also, the Centre sanctioned Rs 40,000 crore for the construction of national highways of which Rs 21,000 crore has already been released.

Sanjay said the Centre also sanctioned Rs 23,491 crore for railway projects and Rs 2,700 crore for 2.71 crore free vaccinations in the State. "The Centre is funding all schemes, including ration rice, construction of graveyards, rural roads, toilets, farmers' welfare, 'Haritha Haram', nurseries and 'Swachh Bharat' programmes, he said. "It is unfortunate that the CM never expressed any gratitude to the Modi government, which sanctioned funds liberally for the State's development," he said.

Condemning the murder of a BJP activist identified as Eukula Mahesh in Bhootpur mandal of Mahbubnagar district during the Ganesh immersion procession, Sanjay said Mahesh was attacked by 15 persons, including the husband of village Sarpanch belonging to TRS, and stoned.

As a result he succumbed to injuries. But local police kept quiet and failed to act against the culprits. He questioned whether attackers are licensed goons to kill people of other parties.