Hyderabad: Chaos on Madhapur Main Road as Youths Clash Outside Pub

A group of inebriated youths created a public disturbance on Madhapur Main Road outside a pub.

A group of youngsters caused a public disturbance on Sunday night on Madhapur Main Road.

They were allegedly drunk and created a nuisance outside a pub.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. In the clip, a few young men can be seen arguing and then attacking each other.

They also reportedly abused and assaulted people walking by and those driving past.

Security staff from the pub tried to stop them, but the group allegedly abused them too. The Madhapur police have started an investigation into the incident.




