Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar takes part in 'Haritha Haram'

Jubilee Hills: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday visited KBR National Park and participated in the "Haritha Haram" programme. He planted saplings and went round the walking track and enquired about facilities provided to visitors.

Officials briefed the Chief Secretary about the activities taken up in the park as part of forest rejuvenation. Kumar evinced keen interest in the broad casting of seed balls through drones which was being taken up on an experimental basis.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R Shoba, PCCF S Srinivas, Additional PCCFs Siddhanand Kukreti, MC Pargaein, Vinay Kumar, CCF Hyderabad Akbar, Ranga Reddy CCF Sunita Bhagwat and forest department officials from Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy district participated in the programme.