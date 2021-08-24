Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar visits vaccination centre to oversee arrangements

Khairtabad: State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday visited a vaccination centre at the Old CIB quarters here to oversee the arrangements made for the special mop up vaccination drive which started across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) areas during the day.

The CS stated that, as per directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the drive is being taken up to vaccinate all left over persons in all 4,846 colonies and slums in city. During the drive a team would visit every household and identify those who have not been vaccinated. It will motivate people; they will be informed of the vaccination centre in their area along with date and time in advance. A sticker will be pasted on the door of every household in which all residents have been vaccinated. Kumar said, "The main objective of the drive is to make Hyderabad 100 per cent Covid vaccinated city. An event will be held in the colony after successful completion of the drive in the presence of colony office-bearers to encourage/motivate colonies to go for vaccination."

The CS congratulated the GHMC and health officials for taking up special vaccination and asked them to make it a success. He appealed to people to utilise the opportunity provided by the government and get themselves vaccinated. Health Secretary S A M Rizvi, GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar, Collector Sharman and senior officials were present.