Hyderabad: Chinna Jeeyar Swamy refutes reports on differences with CM KCR

Hyderabad: Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said that there were no differences with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao regarding the 12-day Ramanujacharya millennial celebrations and unveiling of the Statue of Equality.

Addressing the media here on Friday, he dismissed the reports of CM KCR not attending the celebrations due to differences cropped up in the way the organisers conducted the celebrations with little or no recognition and his name not figured on the plaque of the Statue of Equality, making him skip the event.

Stating that not an iota of truth was attached to the reports, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said that the decision to invite the Prime Minister for unveiling the 'Samatha Murthi' statue was taken way back in 2016.

"In turn, CM KCR had explained the protocols of inviting the Prime Minister and gave his advice. According to the advice tendered by the chief minister that all protocols that were asked to follow for the Prime Minister's visit were observed," he added.

He said the 12-day event had gone smoothly because of the cooperation of the State government. He reminded that CM KCR visited the place a day before the event began and stated that he would be the volunteer first for the successful conduct of the event.

"The Chief Minister might not have attended due to health reasons or preoccupation. There is nothing more to read to it," he clarified.

Responding to not inviting opposition parties, he said that there was no "Swa Paksha or Prathi Paksha' when it is an issue of the divine. Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said, "The invitations were printed in Telugu, English, Hindi, Arabic and Spanish and extended to the persons concerned. Also, it is a rule that existed for centuries that there is no need for a separate invitation, and all can visit when a Yagnya is performed. Everyone who works for the welfare of the people, irrespective of their ideological, religious affiliations, can attend the event," he said.

Meanwhile, the Santhi Kalyanam to the presiding deities of 108-Divya Desams in the Samatha Murthi pranganam in Sri Ramanagari will be held on Saturday evening, he said. Given the public response, the visiting hours were temporarily kept for four hours due to the maintenance works which are yet to be completed. The opening of the golden idol of Sri Ramanuja to the devotees is likely from next Sunday, he said.