Hyderabad: Citizens turn a Nelson's eye to Covid guidelines

Hyderabad: People in Telangana never seem to have got a lesson from the second wave of Coronavirus. Once again they are ignoring wearing of masks, even after repeated warnings about the third wave issued by experts and also by Union government.

People can be seen without masks on roads and at work places. Even some are not wearing them properly. Also no social distancing is being followed anywhere. Not only people, but even politicians are violating this norm.

The Health department is worried about the public ignorance. It says that this attitude led to the second wave. The department plans to deal strictly against the violators. The department officials, with the help of the police and the GHMC, are planning to impose penalties if the guidelines issued by Home Ministry under the Disaster Management Act 2005 are violated.

According to the guidelines the violators may be penalised between Rs 1,000 and 2,000. During the first wave many were fined in Hyderabad and Jagtiyal and other districts for not wearing masks.

But officials are now not taking the matter that seriously. Citizens are disgusted with non-following of guidelines, specially not wearing mask. They urge the government to take strict action against such violators.

Recalling the reason behind the second wave, G Srinivas Rao, Director, Public Health, said "the second wave cost us a lot. Not wearing masks was the major reason for the second wave. Citizens were ignorant and stopped wearing masks after the vaccine was introduced. Public need to understand that vaccine cannot kill the virus; it only helps prevent infection."

Though the Covid vaccination is going on a large scale in the State, following the guidelines should be high priority for people. There is a threat of another wave in the country; it depends on people's behavior. Our negligence can led to it. Or we can stop the wave by following the guidelines, he added.

He urged people to get vaccinated to stay safe. All persons aged above 18 are eligible for the jab. More than 1.16 crore people in Telangana have been vaccinated, Dr Rao stated.