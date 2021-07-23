Hyderabad City-based foundation working to prevent suicides

Begumpet: With an aim to usher in a suicide-free country, a city-based foundation set up its central office in Begumpet, which was inaugurated by lyricist Jaladanki Sudhakar.

Samuel Reddy, founder of Spandana Eda International Foundation (SEIF) said: "it is working to value life for students and to prevent suicides. We are going to conduct a programme with intellectual participants on "suicide prevention" on August 6 in city and also an awareness conference on "real freedom" on August 15."

To bring awareness in society to overcome depression and effect positive changes in lives of young adults, their families and the community the NGO is holding free sessions for them.

Anji Reddy, director of SEIF, said the wellness course conducted by the foundation received good response.

Foundation national president Ch Satya Srinivasa Murthy said an awareness conference is to be held for students in AP and Telangana on September 7 to mark the 'World Suicide Prevention Day'.



