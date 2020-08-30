Hyderabad: City buses to resume operations next month

Five months after the suspension of services, city buses are likely to resume operations next month as a part of unlock 4.0. The TSRTC officials are gearing up to start the bus services and are waiting for the government's nod. At present, there are around 2,500 city buses in Hyderabad.

The centre has accorded permission to resume the metro rail operations across the country. Hence, the metro operations in Hyderabad will resume from September 1.

With no city buses, common man, many travellers who primarily depended on the RTC buses are facing difficulties. During the pre-lockdown period, around 33 lakh people utilised the city bus services every day. However, these people relied on the autos and other private transport services after the lockdown was announced. However, the auto-rickshaw services have become a bane for the people who could not afford the charges for long-distance within the city limits.

Earlier, the RTC officials had planned to resume the city bus services in June but due to the rise in coronavirus cases in the GHMC limits, they deferred the resumption of bus services.

The Telangana government has already resumed inter-district and intra-district bus services in May.