Hyderabad: City decks up to welcome Rahul's yatra today

Hyderabad: The Old City of Hyderabad which is all set to welcome the Congress party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', led by party leader Rahul Gandhi. Bahadurpura-Charminar-Nampally and other areas of the city are all decked up with buntings, flexes and lights to give a ceremonial welcome to the grand old party's yatra in the city.



A massive turnout of the Congress cadre is expected to greet him after entering Hyderabad at Legacy Palace in Bahadurpura on November 1. The party has made elaborate arrangements to welcome its leader as it plans to make it a bigger event in the Old city of Hyderabad.

Rahul along with his accompanied yatris are expected to reach Bahadurpura Legacy Palace (function hall) around 10:30 am on Tuesday for a morning break, where a welcome arch has been put up. And, he may reach the city's historic monument Charminar at 4:30 pm via narrow roads of Bahadurpura – Purana Pul – Hussaini Alam – Lad Bazar. The entire yatra-route is decked up with decoration and flexes.

"Over 300 beds were arranged at the hall and lunch for the yatris. On Monday, Centre forces took over the area and started inspection. Full proof security was positioned at place. Police department including local police, bomb squad, dog squad and fire department inspected the area and all protocols were followed in Bahadurpura," said Kareem Baba, Congress leader at Bahadurpura.

According to TPCC, around 10,000-15,000 people from each constituency are expected to attend the Yatra. And, at Charminar over 2 lakh people will be gathered in a flag hoisting programme by Rahul Gandhi at the place where his father Rajiv Gandhi started the Sadbhavana Yatra and Congress newly appointed President Mapanna Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to join him at Charminar.

Arshad Shaik, Chairman Greater Hyderabad Minority Congress said, "Congress leaders are working overtime in reaching out to every household inviting them to participate in the yatra and few leaders also hold an awareness rally in a 35 km stretch. We have been holding meetings with party workers, who have also undertaken a clean-up drive on the entire stretch where the yatra will pass."

At Legacy Palace, the lunch is provided for yatris. The lunch would consist of 10 veg and 10 non-veg dishes including Hyderabad's famous Dum-Biryani. "The food is provided for around 400 members in the hall. Over 15,000 people food will also be arranged outside the hall in Bahadurpura by the various Congress leaders," added Arshad Shaik.

K Venkatesh, leader at Charminar constituency said, "In Old city people are eagerly waiting to see Rahul Gandhi and join him in Bharat Jodo Yatra. People, especially youngsters from different areas would be joining the Yatra. Hopefully, we constituency leaders would be discussing the problems in Hyderabad by Rahul during the yatra," he said.

As per schedule, after hoisting the national flag at Charminar, the Yatra will be head towards the Indira Gandhi statue near Necklace road via Gulzar Houz – Madina Building – Afzal Gunj – Moazzam Jahi Market – Gandhi Bhavan - Nampally – Lakdikapul and will reach Necklace road around 7 pm for a corner meeting at Indira Gandhi statue where over one lakh people are expected to attend and night halt for the yatris at Gandhi Ideology centre in Bowenpally.