Hyderabad: City Idgahs spruced up ahead of Eid

Hyderabad: With Eid-ul-Fitr likely to be celebrated on Saturday, Telangana State Wakf Board along with various government departments on Thursday visited Idgahs in the city and inspected the arrangements being made for Eid congregational prayers.

A meeting was held with the GHMC, HMWS&SB and TSRTC officials and the local police to streamline the arrangements. The Telangana State Wakf Board and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation sanctioned funds for taking up various works at the Idgahs.

At Eidgah Mir Alam, TS Wakf Board chairman Mohammed Masiullah Khan said around 2 lakh people attend the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Mir Alam Eidgah and the Minority Welfare department in coordination with other government departments are working to ensure smooth conduct of the congregational prayers.

The GHMC also levelled the uneven paths and grounds. Inside the main periphery of Eidgah, the weeds protruding out of the stone flooring are cleared.

Another old Eidgah of the 15th century located in the Qutub Shahi necropolis, popularly known as Seven Tombs, the renovation works are nearer to completion.

Arrangements were also done at the Idgah Balamrai at Secunderabad, Idgah Pahadishareef, Eidgah LB Nagar and Eidgah Masab Tank.

HMWS&SB will make arrangements for providing clean drinking water, besides water for ablution (wazu) purposes within the premises at designated spots. The GHMC is taking care of the sanitation and roads, while the TSRTC will be running special bus services to Idgah Mir Alam from various parts of the city and the electricity wing of GHMC has assured to illuminate the premises of all Idgahs.

AIMIM party MLAs Mohammed Moazzam Khan, and Kausar Mohiuddin were also present during the inspection.