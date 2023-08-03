Hyderabad city is brimming with young talent, says KTR

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is a city that is brimming with young talent; it basically invites everyone and also its progressive policies. Robust infrastructure and skilled workforce have consistently attracted investment from both national and international companies, stated KT Rama Rao, Minister for Information Technology, and Urban Development, during the inaugural ceremony of VXI Global Solutions, on Wednesday.

A new addition to the booming Hyderabad’s IT sector, VXI Global Solutions, (BPO) which is a leader in customer experience management and business transformation services, continues unabated with the launch of its new delivery centre in International Tech Park, Madhapur.









This marks its first foot into the Indian market. The new contact centre, strategically located in the heart of Hyderabad, is fully equipped with the latest technology, offering over 120,000 sq. ft. of office space and a floor plan that will accommodate over 1,000 employees by the end of 2023. It plans to expand to 10,000 employees within five years.



KTR said, “during my recent visit to the US, I met Erika King, Chief Human Resources Officer, VXI Global Solutions. During the conservation we were informed they plan to expand their business in Hyderabad. It is a city growing with amazing talent that comes from all over India; it is a lovely city that basically invites everyone and makes everybody feel at home. In Telangana we fostered an environment conducive to innovation and entrepreneurship, nurturing the growth of various sectors.”





Why Hyderabad was chosen for setting up their firm?Subir Chakravarty, SVP Country Manage, VXI Global Solutions, said Hyderabad is a city booming with IT industries.



After a thorough assessment, VXI has selected Hyderabad, a thriving technical hub offering a modern infrastructure advantage. India’s second-largest provider of IT-enabled services, Hyderabad is one of the fastest-growing tech cities in the country.

It is home to a wide range of industries, besides a diverse and highly educated labour force of almost 10 million people to tap into.

"Our investment in Hyderabad is a first step towards a long-term commitment to the country, as we establish VXI as a major contender and preferred employer for India-based contact centre and customer engagement solutions," said Jared Morrison, Chief Operating Officer, VXI Global Solutions.

‘We are thrilled to announce this opening and what this moment signifies for VXI and India as a whole, as we continue to deliver our services while showcasing the exceptional talent of Indian workforce’, he added.