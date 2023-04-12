Hyderabad: City police issues traffic advisory for CM's 'Dawat-e-Iftar today

Hyderabad: In view of 'Dawat-e-Iftar' to be hosted by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at LB Stadium on Wednesday, moderate traffic congestion is expected on the roads around LB Stadium from 5 pm to 9 pm.

The city traffic police have requested motorists to avoid the stretch from AR Petrol Pump to BJR Statue to Basheerbagh and vice versa. During the programme, either the traffic will be stopped or diverted at various locations.

According to police, the traffic coming from Chapel Road, Nampally, and intending to proceed towards BJR Statue, will not be allowed and will be diverted at the AR Petrol pump towards PCR. Traffic coming from the SBI Gunfoundry side and intending to proceed towards Press Club/Basheerbagh Flyover will not be allowed, will be diverted towards Chapel Road at SBI Gunfoundry.

The motorists coming from Ravindra Bharathi and Hill Fort road and intending to proceed towards BJR Statue will not be allowed, will be diverted towards Sujatha High School at KLK Building, Fateh Maidan. Traffic coming from the Basheerbagh Flyover side will not be allowed to take a right turn at BJR Statue and will proceed up to SBI Gunfoundry and take a right turn toward Chapel Road.

The commuters coming from Old MLA quarters towards Basheerbagh will be diverted at Old MLA Qtrs towards Himayatnagar Y Jn. Traffic coming from King Koti and Boggulakunta proceeding to Basheerbagh via Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan will be diverted at King Koti X Roads towards Tajmahal or Eden Garden. Traffic coming from Basheerbagh towards PCR will not be allowed and will be diverted at Basheerbagh towards Liberty.

Citizens are urged to be aware of the diversions and use alternative routes to go where they need to be. After the programme is through, the road restrictions and traffic diversions will be lifted. Police requested the commuters to cooperate with traffic police.