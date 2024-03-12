Hyderabad City police issues traffic restrictions for Amit Shah’s visit

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police have issued a traffic advisory for Tuesday in view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Imperial Gardens, Secunderabad, and Mahila Sadassu's meeting at Parade Ground, Secunderabad, which will be attended by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

According to the police, motorists are requested to avoid roads from Punjagutta – Greenlands – Begumpet to Secunderabad Parade Ground. Traffic congestion is expected on the surrounding roads of Parade Ground; further roads between Tivoli X-roads to Plaza X-roads will be closed.

Traffic congestion is expected at the junctions, including Chilakalguda, Alugaddabai, Sangeeth, YMCA, Patny, SBH, Plaza, CTO Junction, Brookbond, Tivoli, Sweekar Upakar, Secunderabad Club, Trimulgherry, Tadbund, Centre Point, Diamond Point, Bowenpally, Rasoolpura, Begumpet, and Paradise. The public is requested to avoid MG Road, RP Road, and SD Road between 1 pm to 8 pm.

Passengers intending to travel by evening trains from Secunderabad railway station and RTC buses from Jubilee bus station are advised to start their journey early to ensure timely arrival. They are also encouraged to utilise the metro rail service.

Traffic from Alugaddabai and Secunderabad railway station will be diverted at Sangeeth X roads towards Clock Tower – Patny –Paradise. Traffic from Tukaramgate will be diverted at St John's Rotary towards Sangeeth – Clock Tower – Patny – Paradise. Traffic from Sangeet X Road towards Begumpet will be diverted at YMCA towards Clock Tower – Patny - Paradise – CTO – Rasoolpura – towards Begumpet.

Traffic from Begumpet towards Sangeet X Road will be diverted at CTO X Road towards Balamrai – Brooke Bond - Tivoli – Sweekar Upkar – YMCA - St John's Rotary towards Sangeet X Road. Traffic from Bowenpally and Tadbund towards Tivoli will be diverted at Brooke Bond towards CTO – Ranigunj – Tank Bund. Traffic from Karkhana and JBS towards SBH-Patny will be diverted at Sweekar Upakar towards YMCA-Clock Tower-Patny or towards Tivoli-Brook Bond-Balamrai-CTO.

Motorists coming from Patny will be redirected away from SBH-Sweekar Upakar and diverted towards Clock Tower-YMCA or Paradise-CTO. Traffic from RTA Trimulgherry, Karkhana, Malkajgiri, and Safilguda heading towards the Plaza will be rerouted to Tivoli, then towards Sweekar Upakar, YMCA, or Brook Bond, Balamrai, and CTO. If congestion occurs at Tivoli and Club-in, traffic will be redirected towards Bowenpally Market and AOC. Traffic from Jubilee Hills Check Post towards Begumpet will be diverted at Panjagutta towards Khairatabad and at Green Lands towards Raj Bhavan.

Moreover, the BJP will also hold a party workers’ meeting at LB Stadium on Tuesday from 11 am to 7 pm. Traffic will be either stopped or diverted as needed. Junctions to avoid due to traffic congestion include Punjagutta, VV Statue, Rajiv Gandhi Statue (Monappa), Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Lakdikapool, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, AR Petrol Pump (Public Gardens), Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, MJ Market, and Hyderguda.

The police request commuters to follow traffic updates on our social media platforms, the @Hyderabad Traffic Police Facebook page (facebook.com/HYDTP) and @HYDP (X handle). In case of any emergency in travel, call the traffic help line at 9010203626 for travel assistance.

The police request that commuters take note of the above diversions, use alternate routes to reach their destinations, and cooperate with the Hyderabad traffic police.