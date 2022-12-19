Hyderabad: City Police rings in new guidelines for New Year bashes

Hyderabad: This year the New Year's Eve celebrations will be held in a decent and drug-free manner as event organisers in the City have been asked by the cops to ensure decency of apparel, dance acts, gestures and words at the celebrations. There shouldn't be any obscenity and nudity in any of the performances as well.

The Hyderabad police issued certain guidelines for the New Year celebrations and have also asked the organisers to keep a close watch on the sale of narcotics substances at the venue. If failed, the police warned them of strict legal action.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said, "No person should be allowed to consume drugs, narcotics or psychotropic substances and if the managements fail to prevent the same, it would lead to culpability of management and action will be taken as per law. Special attention should be maintained on parking lots and other places where drugs are clandestinely sold."

The top cop also said that the organisers should maintain the sound levels below 45 decibels fix surveillance cameras and appoint adequate security guards for security access and traffic management. Special focus would be laid on drunk and driving. Police said that it is the responsibility of the management of pubs/bars to make necessary arrangements to provide drivers/cabs to the customers who are inebriated.