Hyderabad City Police Sports and Games Meet Kicks Off at Gosha Mahal Stadium

Hyderabad City Police Sports and Games Meet Kicks Off at Gosha Mahal StadiumThe Hyderabad City Police Sports and Games Meet began today at the Gosha Mahal Police Stadium, with City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand presiding over the event. The meet, which is set to continue for the next three days, has attracted notable sports figures, including Olympic badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap, who are participating to encourage and inspire the city's law enforcement personnel.

The sports event aims to promote fitness and team spirit among the police force, fostering a sense of camaraderie and healthy competition. With a variety of sports events lined up, the meet promises to showcase the athleticism and skill of Hyderabad’s police officers.

The presence of top athletes like Nehwal and Kashyap further elevates the significance of the event, highlighting the importance of sports in building discipline and resilience. The meet will continue throughout the next three days, with many more exciting competitions on the horizon.