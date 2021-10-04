Hyderabad: City pubs, bars under NCB scanner

Hyderabad: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of Telangana State unit is on its toes since the arrest of Shahrukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, in connection with the drugs bust on a cruise in Mumbai.

The unit has alerted the city police to stay vigilant. It sought the help of the police in conducting raids at any pub and bar whenever any specific information about such rave parties is received by the agency.

A police officer, on condition of anonymity, said, "the agency has alerted all the police Commissionerates in the city and sought the help of the Task Force officers to conduct raids whenever needed. The noose around the drug cases has been intensifying since last year when the Sushant Singh Rajput case was highlighted. Recently the number of cases is on the rise. For his reason raids are being conducted frequently."

"Since the huge consignment of drugs weighing around 3,000 kg was seized from Mudra airport, all units of NCB and DRI are on their toes and are regularly seeking help from the local police. The recent raid in Dhoolpet is also an example of how serious the matter has become, because the police know that half of the Dhoolpet area is involved in selling and procuring ganja and other drugs. But there was no heavy action in the area until recently," said the ex-IPS officer.

He added, "also it is believed that, as there was a challenge to the State government from the Opposition to take stock of the situation about the growing menace of drug addicts. For this reason, the police have been alerted. The officers are working in tandem with the various agencies in busting the drug syndicate."

However, the case of Aryan Khan came as a shocker to everyone as he was detained from the cruise. Recent reports indicated that he was also arrested in connection with the case. The NCB will ask for two days of police custody for the arrested. The NCB got a tip-off about the rave party 15 days ago. It was known to them that drugs--such as cocaine, hashish oil, MD, charas, and MDMA--will be consumed on the cruise.