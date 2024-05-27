Hyderabad City RWAs tap GHMC, HMDA for sustainable flooding solutions

Hyderabad: With the monsoon season approaching, Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs) have urged the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to provide a permanent solution for urban flooding. They also requested the inclusion of RWA members in the study of urban flooding management.

RWAs highlighted that every monsoon, not only residents in low-lying areas suffer, but even localities that have never been submerged before are now facing severe flooding.

This is happening because drains are not being properly desilted, and storm water drains are not being adequately maintained and monitored.

“To improve our quality of life, the participation of urban residents in local governance is crucial. During the recent Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, we emphasised urban flooding as a vital issue in our people's manifestos. If RWAs are given the opportunity to be part of the study on urban flooding, they can suggest solutions to the civic body, as they are more familiar with the locality,” said BT Srinivasam, General Secretary, Federation of Malkajgiri RWAs.

“Apart from urging the GHMC to involve us, the United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations, Greater Hyderabad, is preparing to address major common problems by educating locals. This includes encouraging residents to report areas requiring desilting to the GHMC immediately and promoting rainwater harvesting to ensure water percolates and recharges the water table,” said R Sunil, a member of the RWA in Kukatpally.

“There should be a permanent solution to urban flooding, as every monsoon, residents in low-lying areas face significant challenges due to flooding. Each year, after the monsoon arrives, officials undertake cleanup activities, including repairing storm water drains,” said Khaled Shah, a member of the RWA in Secunderabad.