Hyderabad: City Soaks In Patriotic Fervour

With the tricolour fluttering high, national anthem reverberated across the capital city on Tuesday, as all sections of society celebrated the Republic Day with patriotic fevour and zeal. The national flag was hoisted at several important places and organisations across the twin cities. It was a day of fervant exhortation by leaders and eminent personalities to the people to contribute their mite for putting economy on fast-track and strive for all-round prosperity of its people

Highlights of fete at Public Gardens:

The 72nd Republic day celebrations were held with limited gathering at the Public Gardens on Tuesday. The authorities made seating arrangements, strictly maintaining physical distancing, and ensuring masks and sanitisers at the venue.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan reached the venue at 10.30 am. Before the Governor, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Telangana Legislative Council Chairman G Sukhender Reddy, Speaker P Srinivas Reddy and other MPs, MLAs reached the Public Gardens.

Parade was taken up under the command and control of Air Vice Marshal KSK Suresh VM. The 26th Battalion of Madras Regiment Indian Air Force, 8th Battalion of Telangana State Police participated in the parade. The First Telangana State Police Brass Band enthralled the visitors with tunes like 'Sare Jahan se acha...'.

An Air force guard standing at the podium, where Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan was speaking, fainted and was about to fall, but higher authorities rushed towards the guard and took him away from the venue and deployed another guard.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao greeted everyone with Namaste. While the TRS leaders tried to come near the Chief Minister, he asked them to be seated in their chairs adjacent. Though the VIPs had masks, they were seen shaking hands with each other at the venue.

Cabinet Ministers V Prashanth Reddy, T Srinivas Yadav, V Srinivas Goud, Ch Malla Reddy, A Indrakaran Reddy, P Ajay Kumar, Satyavathi Rathod, K Eshwar, Md Mahamood Ali, MP J Santosh Kumar, A Revanth Reddy, KR Suresh Reddy, BB Patil, MLAs and others participated in the programme.

AT PRAGATHI BHAVAN













Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao hoisted the National Flag at his official residence Pragathi Bhavan here to mark 72nd Republic Day celebrations.He offered floral tributes to national leaders who sacrificed their lives for the country. The chief Minister recalled their unparalleled and selfless services on the occasion. He greeted people to mark the event and hoped for all round development of the State with welfare as a key. The Chief Minister also paid rich floral tributes to martyrs memorial on this occasion. Minister V Prashant Reddy, MP Santosh Kumar, Government Advisors Sheri Subhash Reddy, Rajiv Sharma and other officials attended.

AT PARADE GROUNDS













Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao paying floral tributes at Amara Veerula Sthupam on the occasion of Republic Day at Parade Grounds.

AT HIGH COURT













Telangana High Court Chief Justice Hima Kohli hoisted the national flag on the High Court premises and addressed the gathering. Extending her warm greetings on the occasion, she called upon all to rededicate themselves to the Constitution of India and all that it stands for. "Our Constitution is a living document that has been constantly in tune with the exigencies of the society and responded with promptitude to the ever changing phases that the nation and its people have traversed over the years. Just as the society has evolved, so has the Constitution. It has kept abreast of the expectations of the people and moulded itself to fulfil the needs of all strate of citizens," she noted. Narasimha Reddy, the Bar Council Chairman, BS Prasad, the Advocate General,

A Venkateshwar Reddy, the Registrar General, High Court Judges, advocates and others were present.

AT GANDHI BHAVAN













Speaking after hoisting the national flag at party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & Nalgonda MP Capt.

N Uttam Kumar Reddy paid rich tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives to protect the integrity of the country. He welcomed the award of Mahaveer Chakra to Col. Santosh Babu, who was martyred in a clash with the Chinese army last year on the India-China border. He recalled that Col. Santosh Babu and himself were both Aluminis of the National Defence Academy (NDA). Uttam Kumar Reddy said that while BJP government was hurting the spirit of the Constitution, TRS government was trying to assassinate the democracy. He said both the parties were not showing any respect for Dr BR Ambedkar who drafted the Constitution. He said it was unfortunate that efforts were being made by some elements to divide the country on the religious lines. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress party would continue its agitation until TRS Govt withdraws its decision of shutting down the procurement centres. He demanded that every grain produced by farmers must be procured at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

AT BJP STATE HQ













On the occasion of Republic Day, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP and BJP State President, hoisted the national flag at Dr Shyamprasad Mukherji Bhavan, Nampally. G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs,

N Ramchander Rao, MLC, and other leaders were present.

AT MADINA CIRCLE













AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi hoisting national flag on the Republic Day at Madina Cirle on Tuesday

AT ASSEMBLY













The national flag was unveiled at the Legislative Assembly premises on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day. Speaker of the Telangana State Legislative Assembly Pocharam Srinivasareddy extended warm greetings and hearty wishes to the people of India for their health and prosperity on the occasion. He was all praise for the State government for taking effective measures to curb the spread of Covid and also carry out vaccination smoothly. He expressed satisfaction over the growth of agriculture in the State and efforts by the government to ensure minimum support prices for the produce of farmers.

AT BRKR BHAVAN













Somesh Kumar, the Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana, hoisted the National Flag on Tuesday morning at BRKR Bhavan on the occasion of Republic Day. Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, Additional Secretaries, Joint Secretaries and Deputy Secretaries, Secretariat Officers and staff members attended the program.

AT EFLU













English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Vice-Chancellor, Prof E Suresh Kumar hoisted the tricolour on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday. He appreciated the efforts, cooperation and participation of the members of the faculty, non-teaching staff and more particularly the students in facing the challenges thrown by COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown. He reiterated that EFLU was one of the first universities in the country to have quickly adapted to the online platform not only for teaching but also for conducting semester-end examinations and thus saving the careers and academic year of the students. He urged the FEFLU fraternity to be positive in these adverse times and fight negativity in and around them. Prof Suresh Kumar, who is also a member of University Grants Commission (UGC), said that the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 of the Centre will make, "the country from being a developing nation into a developed nation." Because the policy provides ample opportunities for the holistic development of students.

AT BUS BHAVAN













Sunil Sharma, the Principal Secretary-R&B & TSRTC MD, hoisted the national flag at Bus Bhavan and received the Guard of Honour. He extended warm and patriotic wishes to the staff on the occasion of 72nd Republic day celebrations.

AT ARANYA BHAVAN













Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) R Sobha on Tuesday assured the department staff that those who show commitment towards duty during difficult times would be encouraged. Carrying forward this policy, she announced that six employees from each district of the State showing excellence in work were being given awards along with cash from this Republic Day (Tuesday). Sobha was addressing the Republic Day celebrations after hoisting the national flag at the department headquarters, Aranya Bhavan. She lauded the employees for working well even during the tough times of Covid-19. The PCCF handed over commendation letters to employees of various wings of the department for putting up good performance while working. Several top officials and staff attended the R-Day celebrations.

AT NTPC













Chepuru Venkata Anand, Regional Executive Director (South), unfurled the national flag at the Republic Day celebrations held at NTPC Southern Region Headquarters in Secunderabad. Several senior executives, employees and their family members attended the Republic Day celebrations held at the office premises. Anand said NTPC power stations in Southern Region withstood and overcome several challenges that arose due to Covid-19 pandemic, and continued to perform efficiently be it in power generation as well construction of the project . He urged the employees to make all-out efforts to commission both the units of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project by March 2022. Anita Anand, President, Dakshin Deepanjali Mahila Samiti, distributed computers to 12 government schools as part of NTPC's CSR initiative on the occasion.