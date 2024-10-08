Hyderabad: City sways to Uyyalo songs, spins, twirls to Garba beats

Hyderabad: The vibrant celebrations of Navaratri have taken centre stage in the city, with Telugu and Gujarati communities leaving no stone unturned to make this year's festivities a spectacle of unparalleled grandeur. Let it be Bathukamma or Raas Garba, both blended with traditional and fusion beats and perfect examples of unity in diversity.

Every street and alley of the city, from Begumpet to Hi-Tech City and from Miyapur to Gachibowli, is alive with the vibrant beats of dhols.

At prominent venues like the Hockey Stadium in Begumpet, Classic Garden, Gujarat School, and NTR Stadium, people dressed in colourful kediyas and chaniya cholis can be seen gathering for the aarti of the sacred 'Garbi' and Goddess Durga, before taking part in the festivities. At this venue, the vibrant culture of diversity is on full display, as the beats of Raas Garba blend harmoniously with the rhythms of Bathukamma, with people joyfully celebrating both traditions together.

According to the organisers, this year's footfall at Garba venues has surpassed last year's numbers. To enhance the festive atmosphere, organisers have introduced various themes, particularly focussing on recreating a traditional ambiance.

Many venues feature areas decorated with materials reminiscent of earlier times, including replicas of bamboo houses and various handmade showpieces, adding a charming, authentic touch to the celebrations.

Country Club, Begumpet, hosted Navaratri Utsav 2024 in association with the Rel-event at Police Hockey Stadium, Begumpet. “As part of this year's Navaratri celebrations, we’ve not only embraced traditional Garba but also blended it with modern beats to ensure non-stop dancing and fun. Compared to last year, the footfall has significantly increased, with over 5,000 to 10,000 participants joining in on weekends alone,” said one of the organisers.

"This year's celebrations have taken on an artistic twist, with each of the nine days featuring a unique theme, ranging from the Olympics and Paralympics to Mother Nature, Bollywood, and traditional Gujarati attire like Bandhani and Patola. We've focused heavily on promoting tradition and culture, with the entire décor reflecting how old Gujarati households used to be adorned. Additionally, we have an exciting theme planned for Ashtami (the eighth day of the festival), where the venue will be styled to resemble a Coldplay concert, adding a modern, vibrant touch to the festivities,” said Saloni Jain from Navkar Navratri Utsav, which has been taking place for the past six years in Begumpet.

“This year, we’ve witnessed a beautiful blend of cultures. Along with dancing to the beats of Raas Garba, people are also enjoying and dancing to the songs of Bathukamma,” said one of the organisers of the Garba event at Malla Reddy Gardens.