Hyderabad City to host first-ever Livestock, Dairy and Fisheries Trade Expo conclave

Hyderabad: Dr. C Suvarna, former Chief Executive of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) on Wednesday announced that Hyderabad will be the proud host of India’s first-ever Livestock, Dairy and Fisheries Trade Exposition and Knowledge Conclave (LDF India). The event, which aims to highlight significant benefits, showcase strengths and explore export potential, will take place at Hitex in September.

Addressing a press conference here Dr. Suvarna emphasised that both Telangana and AP possess immense potential in these industries. Telangana, in particular, stands out as leader in livestock population, accounting for one-third of India’s egg production. Additionally, the State has made significant strides in fisheries. Leveraging this strong foundation, Hyderabad was chosen as the ideal location for hosting LDF India.

The three-day business-to-business event, jointly hosted by Hitex and Aqua Farming Technologies and Solutions Pvt. Ltd., will feature over 100 exhibitors from across the country.

It is being organised with the support of MSME, NFDB, the State government, Telangana Hotel & Restaurant Association, Telangana Chefs Association and All-India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA). The World Trade Centre Shamshabad and Visakhapatnam have also been associated as outreach partners, while HEIFER International, a global non-profit focused on sustainable community development, will be the knowledge partner.

T G Srikanth, business head of Hitex, highlighted the participation of various sectors in the expo, including India’s animal protein trade, processing, technology, machinery and equipment, retail, logistics, and cold-chain industries.

Telangana, the largest consumer of meat and fish with over 98% of its population consuming these products, boasts the advantage of being the State with the third-largest inland water spread. In terms of freshwater fish production, Telangana ranks as the fifth-largest State in India, recording a value of Rs 6,100 crore in 2022-203, marking a three-fold growth compared to 2017-2018, as stated by Dr. Suvarna.

The State has attracted significant investments in these sectors, including the proposal for the world’s largest integrated freshwater Aqua Hub near the Mid Manair Dam in Rajanna Sircilla district. Fresh to Home, the world’s largest fully integrated e-commerce platform for fresh fish, meat, and seafood, has announced an investment of Rs 1,000 crore in Telangana, further boosting its potential. The Telangana government plans to release an impressive 85.6 crore fishlings and an additional 10 crore shrimp seedlings this year, according to Srikanth.

He highlighted the immense promise of India’s livestock, dairy, and fisheries sectors, which contribute significantly to the country’s economic growth. The livestock industry accounts for approximately 4.11% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and provides employment to over 22 million people.