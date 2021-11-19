Hyderabad city to witness rainfall during weekend



Hyderabad May witness light to moderate rainfall during the weekend due to a low pressure area over the southeast and adjoining Bay of Bengal.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow alert to Hyderabad, for Friday. "Although there is a Yellow alert , some parts of the city are likely to witness light to very light drizzle only," it said.

On Thursday, Lakdi-ka-Pul, Khairatabad, Banjara Hills and Secunderabad, witnessed light showers.

Marredpally in the city received the highest rainfall of 3 mm. Meanwhile, the temperature in the city has also dipped due to the cloudy weather conditions. The highest temperature recorded on Thursday was 27.9 degree Celsius.

There may be a few bouts of moderate rainfalls at isolated places. However, the city will continue to experience thick cloud cover for the next couple of days," IMD officials said.

The IMD also predicted heavy rains in few districts including Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhongir, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal on Thursday and Friday.