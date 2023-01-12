Hyderabad: City top cop inaugurates H-NEW stalls at Numaish

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner C V Anand on Wednesday inaugurated Traffic Police & Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) stalls of Hyderabad police at the All India Industrial exhibition (Numaish) on Wednesday.

Anand pointed out that these will give an opportunity to citizens to get an inside-look of the state-of-the-art technology used by Hyderabad City police in traffic management and the services offered by various other wings. "People visiting the exhibition can have a friendly interaction with the staff available at the stall and educate themselves with traffic rules and road safety," he said.

On the occasion, the Commissioner shared his memories of visiting Numaish as a child and said that multiple visits are a must to do justice to the gargantuan fair. "Numaish is a shopaholic's paradise and integral to the culture of Hyderabad. Being a regular feature every year, this exhibition facilitates trade."

Visitors made a beeline to Traffic Police and Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) stalls. While the Traffic police stall showcased the road safety signs, achievements, laser speed guns, body worn cameras, and other devices. The H-NEW stalls emphasised on the ill effects of drug abuse, importance of ADCs in colleges and publicised the helplines, tip off lines.