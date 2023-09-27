Hyderabad: City turns into fortress for Visarjan, Milad-un-Nabi

Hyderabad: The city police are taking all necessary measures to maintain peace during two important festivals—Anant Chaturdashi and Milad-un-Nabi. To avert any untoward incident and maintain peace, tranquility and to ensure law and order in Hyderabad, security has been beefed up. Along with the city police, additional over 25,000 policemen, three RAF contingents and 125 platoons have been deployed.

With the Ganesh idol procession and immersion merely 48 hours away, the final preparations of the police are underway to ensure the seamless execution of the grand event. Accompanied by heads of traffic, L&O, SB, Police Commissioner CV Anand carried out a route inspection, commencing from the prominent Balapur Ganesh temple and encompassing several significant areas along the way to Tank Bund.

The inspection route covered 19 km procession from Balapur to Hussainsagar. The key locations covered are Chandrayanagutta, Charminar, Nayapul, MJ Market, Telugu Talli Flyover, Secretariat and People’s Plaza.

Along with city police personnel, additional staff from districts and allied branches will also be deployed to make the force 25,694 strong and 125 platoons.

Shift duties for officers has been newly planned at 18 important junctions like MJ market, Afzalgunj, Ambedkar statue and NTR Marg. Five drone teams are being deployed. The main routes and tributary routes are fully covered by CCTVs; repairs have been carried out.

Various roads in the city which are part of the procession will either remain closed for will see traffic diversions. Multiple Quick Response Teams, dog squads, and anti-chain snatching teams, SHE Teams will also be deployed. The joint command control centre having senior officers from all departments like GHMC, HMDA, Transco, water works, RTA, Medical and Health will be fully operational from early hours of September 28.

During the inspection, the commissioner instructed the zonal DCPs to work in collaboration, particularly where the processions converge at MJ Market.

The responsibility of overseeing the procession at critical junctions and providing essential guidance to subordinates was entrusted to senior officers. While inspecting the primary procession lanes near Charminar and Telugu Talli Flyover, Anand stressed on the importance of clear signage to direct vehicles carrying idols according to their height specifications.

The comprehensive inspection concluded at People’s Plaza, where senior echelons meticulously reviewed logistics and deployment plans for managing heavy crowds around Hussainsagar. The police have appealed to the public to cooperate with law enforcement officials and follow safety guidelines to make Ganesh procession and immersion a memorable and incident-free celebration.