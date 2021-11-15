Hyderabad: Civic needs a far cry for residents of Chilkalguda

Chilakalguda: Basic civic amenities are still a distant dream for the residents of Chilakalaguda as they alleged that the local leaders and GHMC officials had promised proper drainage facilities and other basic amenities that include proper segregation of garbage, proper street lights and trimming of trees but nothing has been done due to which locals are suffering.



Locals pointed out that the entire drainage system is faulty due to which water doesn't get passage for its outlet. The main issue is that the main drain which is connecting to these drains is choked and dirty water finds no place for its passage. Another concern is the electric wires, as everywhere you can find wires hanging or huge tree branches stuck on the wires.

"We are continuously giving representations to the concerned department for the past many years but all felt on deaf ears. The drainage pipelines have become old and a little amount of rain is enough to make the situation worse, as due to the poor sewerage system, the water is getting accumulated in front of the road and also the water flows into houses. In the morning the whole lanes are been filled with sewage water, emanating foul smell'' said Mohammed Khalid, resident of Chilakalguda.

"The streetlights over here are covered with trees and few are not functioning, due to this, we are reeling under darkness. It is completely dark in the evenings and causing inconvenience to the commuters to travel from the area. Apart from that garbage is being dumped on the roadside and it is covering half of the lane, causing hardship to commuters. Also dog and pig menace have increased in the colony. Some identified persons burn trash due to which the smoke enters into residences, which is a health hazard to us, said K Shravan, another resident of Chilakalguda.

Main civic issues that colony is facing

♥ Lack of proper sewage system to drain wastewater

♥ Garbage dumped on the roads

♥ Dangling electric wires

♥ Trimming of trees

♥ Non–functional street lights

