Hyderabad: Clay Ganeshas to adorn homes

Hyderabad: In a bid to promote eco-consciousness and protect the environment, free distribution of eco-friendly clay Ganesha idols commenced from Friday at 150 ward offices of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). As many as 4,64,200 clay Ganesh idols will be distributed free across the city up to September 17.

A total of 2,500 eco-friendly idols in each ward. The ward officer and AMOH will distribute in ward and at circle-level respectively. The State government has taken up the initiative to encourage the use of eco-friendly idols for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, on Friday, City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi distributed clay idols of Ganesh to the officers and staff at GHMC headquarters, near Tank Bund. On this occasion, the Mayor said that everyone should worship the clay idols during Ganesh Chaturthi as a means of safeguarding the environment, instead of using those made with PoP which also has harmful colours and chemicals that can cause severe damage to the environment. “Clay idols should be used not just at homes but also at pandals where community celebrations of the festival are held,” she added.

According to GHMC, the three different size clay idols will be distributed among devotees, mandap organisers and colony welfare associations free of cost.

As many as 2.70 lakh idols of 8-inch size, 30,000 idols of 1-feet size and 10,000 idols of 1.5-feet size. The GHMC is holding awareness programmes in all circle offices of all zones of Greater Hyderabad.

A superior officer at GHMC said civic body to distribute over 4.64 lakh clay idols in all ward office premises within GHMC between September 15 and 17 through GHMC, HMDA and Pollution Control Board. The civic body is distributing 66,500 in LB Nagar, 93,600 in Charminar, 80,100 in Khairatabad, 42,900 in Serilingampally, 58,600 in Kukatpally and 76,500 in Secunderabad zones. Moreover, 79,000 idols of 8-inch will be distributed by HMDA and 75,000 idols of 8-inch by Pollution Control Board. Another 46,000 clay idols will be allocated at the respective places through the GHMC head office.

Recently, the Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi held a preparatory meeting with the officials of various departments, including Police, GHMC, HMDA, R&B, HMRL, HMWSSB, Health and Fire regarding the fool-proof arrangements for the smooth conduct of Ganesh festivities. GHMC would be making arrangements for erecting barricades on roads, sanitation, public toilets, health camps, boats, swimmers, continuous electricity supply, street lights, re-carpeting the damaged roads, filling potholes, fire extinguishers, drinking water supply.