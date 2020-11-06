Hyderabad: Community hall in RK Puram inaugurated by Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy

RK Puram: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy inaugurated a community hall at Chitra Layout colony in RK Puram division on Thursday.

On this occasion, the Minister said that the government has implemented various schemes for the development of the public and are also taking measures to establish all basic facilities in the colonies likes roads, drinking water and others.

Stating that during the last few days, people faced some problems due to heavy rains and water-logged colonies, she said that government is taking necessary actions to prevent the same in future.

Local leaders and officials were also present at the inauguration.